Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Customs impound 377 bags of imported rice in Jigawa

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kano/Jigawa Area Command of Nigerian Customs Services (NCS) has impounded a trailer carrying 377 bags of imported rice concealed among some local goods. The command’s Comptroller, Mr Abutu Onaja, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Friday. He said the vehicle was intercepted near Dutse in Jigawa on Thursday, April 27. “My officers, […]

The post Customs impound 377 bags of imported rice in Jigawa appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.