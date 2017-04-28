Customs impound 377 bags of imported rice in Jigawa

The Kano/Jigawa Area Command of Nigerian Customs Services (NCS) has impounded a trailer carrying 377 bags of imported rice concealed among some local goods. The command’s Comptroller, Mr Abutu Onaja, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Friday. He said the vehicle was intercepted near Dutse in Jigawa on Thursday, April 27. “My officers, […]

