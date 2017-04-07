Customs Impounds N26bn Contraband Goods In Owerri

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) zone C Owerri, has confiscated a number of banned and illegally imported goods with overall Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over N26 billion.

The prohibited items include: 928 packets of tramadol and other medications detained on the Owerri/Port Harcourt road which had a DPV of N10,009,310, a truck loaded with 600 bags of foreign rice, impounded on the PH/Onne Road with a DPV of N21,420,000 and 10 sacks of used shoes seized on the Aba/PH Road which bore a DPV of N8,100,000.

Others are two second hand Toyota Avalon cars seized on the Owerri/Port-Harcourt Road which had a total DPV of N3,712,500.

The list include: 1,117 cartons of Tiger Head Battery seized on the Benin/Ore axis with a DPV of N26.057,376, a medicament truck containing 268 cartons of Karfi, 202 cartons of pullegra, 36 cartons of Real Extra tablets impounded on the Agbor/Asaba highways bearing a DPV of N168,200,000, in addition to a truck load of 1,080 cartons of new motorcycle spare parts, but which was falsely declared as agricultural products on the Benin/Ore Expressway. his disclosure was made by the Area Comptroller in-charge of the Unit – Comptroller Mohammed Ubah Garuba while briefing newsmen on the seizures made at the premises of the NCS in Owerri and Benin stressed that 1,600 bags of rice with a DPV of N56,183,000 was also seized on the Ewu junction and Benin /Ore Expressway respectively with some suspects held in connection with the seizures.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

