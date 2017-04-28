Customs officials finds $1.3m in Dusseldorf airport luggage

The Customs officials on Friday found 1.3 million dollars in luggage at Dusseldorf Airport. Police said that they have started investigating whether the money is connected with drug trade, since most of the money was in small notes.

