Customs redeploys 48 Comptrollers

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Nigeria Customs Service, NSC, has approved the redeployment of 48 Comptrollers in line with the ongoing reforms in the service.

The redeployment which was approved by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali, (retd), according to a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, saw Comptroller Madugu, M.J from Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara moved to Ogun Command, Comptroller Udo-aka, E.A., from Investigation moved to Oyo/Osun Command and Comptroller Isiyaku, K from Tariff and Trade, to Portharcourt 1, among others.

The statement said that the “Comptroller-General’s Compliance team has been disbanded and a new team reconstituted. The new compliance team is divided into three. Team A for Western Axis, B for Northern axis and C for Eastern axis.

“They are to complement the Federal Operations Units in order to vigorously crack down on smuggling activities nationwide with particular focus on the enforcement of non-importation of rice and vehicles through the land borders.

“The new CGC’s compliance team will be co-ordinated by Comptroller Azarema, A.A, who before now was the Comptroller Licence and Permit at the NCS HQ,” the statement said

The post Customs redeploys 48 Comptrollers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

