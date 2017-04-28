CVR: We’ll work to prevent hijack of exercise – INEC

Chairman OF Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor c, has assured Nigerians that the Commission would do everything possible to prevent politicians from hijacking the Continuous Voters Registration, CVR, which began yesterday. Flagging off the commencement of the nationwide CVR at Karu Area Council office of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Prof Yakubu said that […]

The post CVR: We’ll work to prevent hijack of exercise – INEC appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

