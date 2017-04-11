CWG introduces ‘D-Coder Initiative’ for secondary school students in Lagos

Technology is the bedrock of any thriving economy today and it has a strong bearing on the learning and knowledge capacity of its people. It is a known fact that knowledge empowers and builds confidence and curiosity. Mrs. Eniye Alile, The Group, Human Resources Director for CWG Plc intimated recently during a chat with some stakeholders that keeping youths positively busy, will go a long way in building their capacity for learning and intuitive reasoning for a more rounded work-life.

She stated that the inclusion of ICT as a subject in Schools’ Curriculum was one of the ways the Educational System was beefed up to ensure students are taught some basic ICT knowledge and skills required to survive in today’s ever changing and fast-paced environment. However, noting this, she went on to say it will be in poor taste for it to be left to only the Government, hence it was important that Organizations and IT Professionals give of themselves, ‘time and facility’ to further boost the pool of ICT enthusiasts in our environ.

With this zeal to give of ones’ time and facility; CWG Plc, a Technology Company focused on deploying Technology Solutions that enable growth has ear-marked a ‘D-Coder Initiative’ for Secondary Schools as one of its CSR Initiatives for 2017. This is an Internship – Training Programme for Secondary School Students for a period of 2-3weeks in Software & Coding Skills for FREE! The initiative is open to 5 (five) students per School per term; who are interested in exploring their technology – software & coding skills. Schools may nominate 5 students per term for this initiative; with the written consent of their parents.

This initiative is to enable students who have a passion in ICT with emphasis on software and coding get the first hand opportunity and exposure on becoming an expert in it. It also exposes the students to skills and knowledge which may not be taught /practiced in the classrooms but are highly required in the work environment.

Mrs. Alile says it is hoped that these students will not only learn the basic rudiments of software and coding, but will also acquire some work ethics and become more grounded young adults, who are confident and decisive about the direction for their lives. The internship’s pilot phase has been launched and now; entries are welcomed in earnest, so let us spread the word and build capacity for our economy.



