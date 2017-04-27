CWG returns to profitability, posts N142m PBT – Vanguard
CWG returns to profitability, posts N142m PBT
CWG Plc, formerly Computer Warehouse Group, has returned to profitability, recording profit before tax of N142 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. This represents 108 per cent increase from N1.75 …
