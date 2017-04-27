CWU letter asking to bounce Zuma from May Day rally emerges – News24
News24
CWU letter asking to bounce Zuma from May Day rally emerges
News24
Johannesburg – A letter in which the CWU requested Cosatu to not allow President Jacob Zuma to attend its May Day celebrations has emerged on social media. “We… agree President Zuma should not address the National May Day rally on the 1st May 2017 …
