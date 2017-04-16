Pages Navigation Menu

Daddy Freeze slams pastor who said he had 52 demons

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Cool FM On Air Personalty, Ifedayo Olarinde better known as Daddy Freeze has lambasted Humble Okoro, a Senior Pastor with Joy Christian Church, Port Harcourt, Rivers State for accusing him of having 52 demons. Okoro had said in an interview published by Street TV, that the OAP needs spiritual help and he is willing to offer such …

