Daily Roundup: Latest Football Transfer News From Across Europe

Italy

Manchester United are lining up a £51m swoop for Inter Milan’s 28-year-old winger Ivan Perisic. The Croatian international is also believed to be on Chelsea’s radar. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid will move for Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone, son of manager Diego, if their transfer ban is lifted this summer. (Il Messaggero)

Manchester City and Chelsea target Leonardo Bonucci may look to leave Juventus at the end of the season, with Real Madrid and Barcelona set to battle for the 29-year-old’s signature. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Spain

Manchester United transfer target Antoine Griezmann has admitted he is “tired” of the speculation linking him with an £86million summer switch to Old Trafford, “I certainly see myself at Atletico,” the French international said. (AS)

Barcelona will re-sign Gerard Deulofeu for €12m this summer. The Everton winger is currently on loan in Serie A with AC Milan. (Mundo Deportivo)

Alvaro Morata will leave Real Madrid this summer unless French forward Karim Benzema is sold. The 24-year-old is reportedly frustrated with the lack of playing time he is receiving under manager Zinedine Zidane. (Diario Gol)

Atletico Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez, currently on loan at Deportivo Alaves, has decided to join rivals Real Madrid at the end of the season, with Los Blancos set to trigger his €24m release clause. The 19-year-old was reportedly a target for Manchester City and Barcelona. (Marca)

France

Marseille are preparing to spend as much as £85m to land three Premier League-based France internationals in the summer. Arsenal duo Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud top the Ligue 1 club’s wish list along with Tottenham Hotspur’s Moussa Sissoko. (L’Equipe)

Germany

Bayern Munich have signed Mats Hummels, Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski from Borussia Dortmund in the last few years and BVB’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke believes the Bundesliga champions buy the best players from their rivals to weaken the competition.

“They want to destroy us.” Watzke said. “Not because they do not like us, but to permanently eliminate us as direct competitors by using our players so that we can never be a danger to them again.” (Sportbild)

