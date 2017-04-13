Daily Roundup: Latest Football Transfer News From Across Europe

Spain

Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli looks set to be the next Argentina manager. The Rosario-born coach only joined the Andalusians last summer and his contract runs until 2018. However, much to the shock of the La LIga side, the former Chile manager has met with the Argentinian Football Association and discussed replacing Edgardo Bauza. It is believed the AFA will pay the €1.8m buy-out clause in the manager’s contract and fly to Spain this weekend to iron out the details. (Marca)

Italy

Monchi looks set to shake things up at Roma when he becomes the new director of football for the Serie A club. Kostas Manolas looks set to leave to join Inter Milan but the Spaniard has set his sights on Real Betis centre-back German Pezzella as a replacement. Franck Kessie of Atlanta is also on the clubs radar along with rumoured Liverpool transfer target Kasper Dolberg. (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan and Juventus are going to go to battle over Fiorentina’s Federico Bernardeschi. The 23-year-old winger has impressed in Florence and it’s believed he wants to showcase his talents in the Champions League which puts the Turin side at the front of the queue. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Germany

Following on from their 3-2 loss to AS Monaco in the rearranged Champions League tie, Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel said his team felt ignored by the football authorities.

The quarter-final first leg in Dortmund was postponed on Tuesday after three explosions went off near the German team’s bus as it made its way to the stadium, injuring Spanish defender Marc Bartra.

“We weren’t asked at any point. We were told by text message that the decision had been made in Switzerland (where UEFA are based),” Tuchel told reporters. “When they told us ‘you’re up tomorrow’, we felt completely ignored.” (SportBild)

France

Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe set a sensational Champions League record after starring in his side’s 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. The teenager netted twice as the Ligue 1 side defeated the Bundesliga team at the Westfalenstadion, putting Leonardo Jardim’s men in pole position to reach the last four.

It meant that Mbappe became the youngest player to score twice in a Champions League knockout fixture at the age of 18 years and 113 days old. (L’Equipe)

