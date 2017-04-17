Daily Roundup: Latest Football Transfer News From Across Europe

France

Paris Saint-Germain are still keen to make Alexis Sanchez their big summer arrival. But they are also keeping an eye on Real Madrid’s Isco. If the forward decides to leave the Spanish capital, the French club are ready to pounce. (L’Equipe)

Both Schalke and Vfl Wolfsburg are interested in Leicester City’s failed summer signing, Nampalys Mendy. The midfielder joined the champions in the summer and the German clubs join Southampton and Everton in the race for the 24-year-old. (TF1)

After only being in the job for a year, Paris Saint-Germain’s director of football, Patrick Kluivert, could be set to leave the club in the summer. Reportedly tired of criticism, both in terms of recruitment and training, he could decide to leave his post early. (L’Equipe)

After Lyon’s match away at Bastia had to be postponed due to fan violence, OL president Jean Michel Aulas has revealed that he had to persuade the players to take to the pitch after consultation with the police suggested there would be no further incidents. The match had to be stopped at half-time. (L’Equipe)

Spain

Regardless of where Real Madrid finish this season, Florentino Perez has been convinced that Zinedine Zidane is the man to lead the club next season. The World Cup winner is contracted until 2018. (Marca)

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed in his book that one of the reasons he left Real Madrid was Florentino Perez questioning the Italian’s decision to replace Gareth Bale against Valencia. “The CEO told me the president wanted to talk to me. When I went to his office, he told me that Bale had called him. I had replaced him on January 4. Bale’s agent had complained. The president told me what he was going to do. Since then, the relationship with the president changed and has not been the same.” (AS)

Barcelona’s sporting director, Robert Fernandez, has confirmed that they will take Gerard Deulofeu after his spell with Milan. They have first option on the man who is on loan from Everton. “He’s to play for Barça,” he said after Saturday’s win over Real Sociedad. (Marca)

Germany

Mexican attacker Jesus Manuel Corona has emerged as a transfer target for Borussia Dortmund. The 24-year-old has played 25 times for FC Porto this season and has scored three times and added four assists. (Bild)

Serbia

Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac, an Arsenal transfer target, has not signed for the north London club – contrary to reports over the weekend. The defender will decide between the Gunners and Milan next week. His father spoke to local TV and assured them that they had not put pen to paper. He stated that the Italian side had the advantage, but that “next week we will decide everything.” (N1 Sarajevo)

The post Daily Roundup: Latest Football Transfer News From Across Europe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

