Damilola Attoh shares 5 tips to help women exercise more

The first episode of Damilola Attoh’s vlog is here and it’s all about motivating women to exercise even when they don’t want to. An actress, TV personality and certified ”Exercise to Music” instructor, Attoh announced the launch of the vlog “Project Alpha Woman” on March 24, 2017. On the first episode, the “Tinsel” star shares …

The post Damilola Attoh shares 5 tips to help women exercise more appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

