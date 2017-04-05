Dangote congratulates Amaju Pinnick

The President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote (GCON) has felicitated with the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick over the latter’s recent election into the Executive Committee of Confederation of African Football.

Pinnick handed veteran Beninoise football official, Anjorin Moucharafou a 32-17 thumping at the 39th Congress of CAF in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 16th March, to earn the seat for West Africa Zone B in the elite club of African football’s supreme governors.

In his letter of congratulations dated 29th March, reverred billionaire industrialist and football enthusiast Dangote wrote: “Your victory at the keenly contested election did not come to me as a surprise, given your exemplary track record in football administration in Nigeria. Delta State achieved several milestones during your tenure as the Chairman of the Delta State Football Association. It was also during your tenure that Delta emerged the overall champions at the 2012 National Sports Festival held in Lagos State.

“As the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), you continued your winning streak by building bridges of understanding and encouraging dialogue as a way of resolving differences. Indeed, you brought stability into the NFF, and this has impacted positively on the Federation leading to Nigeria’s improved FIFA rankings.

“Your recent election in Addis Ababa, into the powerful CAF Executive Committee representing West Africa Zone B, is therefore an eloquent testimony of the acceptance of your visionary leadership style. You did not only get elected, but you also helped make history by supporting your candidate of choice for CAF Presidency, Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar, to clinch the top seat.

“I want you to see your election as an opportunity to project not only Nigeria’s image, but also that of Africa on the world’s stage. I wish you God’s continued guidance as you assume office.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

