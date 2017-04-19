Dangote Flour exits noodles business, cedes assets to Dufil
Dangote Flour Mill, on Tuesday announced that it has exited its noodles business and has sold the assets of Dangote noodles to Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie noodles. “As part of its regular business portfolio review, Dangote Flour Mills (DFM) has exited its noodles business as it does not consider it strategic. The company…
The post Dangote Flour exits noodles business, cedes assets to Dufil appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG