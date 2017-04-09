Dangote is a shining example – Buhari hails business magnate at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has showered encomiums on Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, who turns 60 on Monday. Buhari in a statement released by his media adviser, Femi Adesina, on Sunday congratulated Dangote for reaching the diamond milestone. The President noted Dangote’s patriotism and kind-heartedness “in always making sacrifices to safeguard the health of the nation, […]