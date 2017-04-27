Pages Navigation Menu

Dangote Sugar Refinery to gulp N106 bn investments to improve profitability

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman, Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) on Thursday said that N106 billion would be invested in the company to boost profitability and enhance dividend payment. Dangote told shareholders at the company’s 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2016 financial year in Lagos that the money would be invested in the next four to […]

