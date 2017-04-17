Pages Navigation Menu

Dangote will become largest world exporter of rice In 2021- Adesina

The President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Mr Akinwumi Adesina, says Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, will become the largest exporter of rice in the world by 2021. Adesina said this at the Mo Ibrahim Forum in Morocco over the weekend. He said Africa should focus on agriculture to drive growth and employment on the continent.…

