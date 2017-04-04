Daniel Craig To Play James Bond One Last Time

Even though it was announced that Spectre would be his last time playing the famed 007, it seems like Daniel Craig has been successfully persuaded to put on the suit one last time.

According to Page Six, Bond producer, Barbara Broccoli doesn’t like the idea of Tom Hiddlestone playing the character and has persuaded Craig to come back for the historic 25th movie in the Bond series.

Craig who recently starred alongside David Oyelowo in Othello, an off-Broadway production by Broccoli has been happy with the plaudits he received and it seems this has led to favorable talks between him and the Bond producer.

According to a Hollywood source,

“Daniel was very pleased with how ‘Othello’ went and the great reviews. Now Daniel’s talks with Barbara are going in the right direction. They have a script — screenwriting duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade [who’ve penned several Bond movies] are writing and they’ll go into production as soon as Daniel is ready to commit.” “Plus, Barbara Broccoli doesn’t like Tom Hiddleston, he’s a bit too smug and not tough enough to play James Bond.”

