Darmian: Rashford Can Be The Best

Matteo Darmian believes Marcus Rashford has what it takes to become one of the best strikers in the world.

The teenager opened the scoring in the 2-0 win over Chelsea, as United sit in fifth and four points behind City.

Rashford has now scored nine goals in the premier league and has played second fiddle to a prolific Ibrahimovic this season.

“I think Marcus is a great player,” Darmian said. “He is still very, very young and I think he is very important for us.

“With his quality, he can be one of the top players, one of the most important players, in the world.

“I think he is very good in every part of the game, he has a very good shot, movement, speed.

“Sometimes for a striker, it is a normal there is a not as good period [in terms of scoring goals] but I hope he continues like this, because it helps the team to reach the objective.”

