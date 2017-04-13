Pages Navigation Menu

Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD Breaks Higher

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights Dash price finally made an upside move, and broke the $65 resistance against the US Dollar. The last highlighted bearish trend line with resistance at $64 on the hourly chart of DASH/USD (data feed from Poloniex) was cleared. The price is now above the 100 hourly simple moving average at $65, which is … Continue reading Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD Breaks Higher

