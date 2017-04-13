Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD Breaks Higher

Key Highlights Dash price finally made an upside move, and broke the $65 resistance against the US Dollar. The last highlighted bearish trend line with resistance at $64 on the hourly chart of DASH/USD (data feed from Poloniex) was cleared. The price is now above the 100 hourly simple moving average at $65, which is … Continue reading Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD Breaks Higher

The post Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD Breaks Higher appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

