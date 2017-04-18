Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD In Clear Uptrend
Key Highlights Dash price after trading towards the $60 handle against the US Dollar found support and traded higher. There is a nice ascending channel pattern with support at $76 formed on the hourly chart of DASH/USD (data feed from Poloniex). The price is also well supported above the 100 hourly simple moving average at … Continue reading Dash Price Technical Analysis – DASH/USD In Clear Uptrend
