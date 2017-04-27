David Moyes Is Leading Sunderland Into Relegation

David Moyes is leading his club, Sunderland into relegation following their Tees-Wear derby loss to fellow strugglers Middlesbrough, who registered a first victory of 2017. Marten De Roon’s goal early in a drab contest was the 59th Sunderland have conceded this season and left the Black Cats 12 points adrift of safety with five games…

