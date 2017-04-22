David Umaru Links 150 Communities With Access Roads

The Senator representing Niger east senatorial district in Niger state, Senator David Umaru, has embarked on the construction of 50 kilometer road in shiroro local government area of the state as part of his constituency projects in the area.

The 50km road is designed to link over 150 communities in the local government area that have been neglected and cut off from other parts of the state.

The senator who was Inspecting the project yesterday, said earth work on the road has attained about 80 percent, and that the project was aimed at providing access to most of the villages that have been kept incommunicado since their creation over hundred years ago.

He said the road started from Erena town and terminated at Kaure village, a community that is in the boundary of Kaduna and Niger states, positing that the road will boost economic activities of the villagers who are farmers.

The spokesman of the beneficiary communities, Ibrahim Musa said that about 15 women from communities around the area were dying yearly from child birth complications due to lack of access roads, adding that, “we used to carry women in labour pains on motorcycle and in most cases they give up before we reach Erena for medical attention.”

He said that opening up the communities through the construction of the road has liberated them from all the hardship hitherto experienced by the local inhabitants, he therefore extended the appreciation of the communities to the lawmaker urging him to remain focus in his service to the constituents.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

