Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Davido gets “Uncovered” in the Latest Issue of Guardian Life Magazine | Talks Women, Money, Mega Collaborations & More

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

OBO Davido is the cover star for Guardian Life magazine’s latest issue and we can’t wait to read his interview. Guardian Life says: One of Africa’s biggest superstars, Davido has come a long way since his “Omo Baba Olowo” days. From releasing hit singles, to recently signing a deal with Sony and becoming a father […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.