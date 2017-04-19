Davido set to embark on a “Back To Basics” Tour of Various Cities in Nigeria This Year
DMW Boss, Davido is set to delight his fans as he prepares to perform in 8 major cities in Nigeria as part of a “Back To Basics” tour. The touchdown cities as Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Benin, Ilorin, Osogbo, Ibadan and Lagos. The “IF” crooner also went ahead to state that dates would be communicated soon. […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG