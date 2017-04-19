Pages Navigation Menu

Davido set to embark on a “Back To Basics” Tour of Various Cities in Nigeria This Year

Posted on Apr 19, 2017

DMW Boss, Davido is set to delight his fans as he prepares to perform in 8 major cities in Nigeria as part of a “Back To Basics” tour. The touchdown cities as Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Benin, Ilorin, Osogbo, Ibadan and Lagos. The “IF” crooner also went ahead to state that dates would be communicated soon. […]

