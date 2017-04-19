Davido set to embark on a “Back To Basics” Tour of Various Cities in Nigeria This Year

DMW Boss, Davido is set to delight his fans as he prepares to perform in 8 major cities in Nigeria as part of a “Back To Basics” tour. The touchdown cities as Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Benin, Ilorin, Osogbo, Ibadan and Lagos. The “IF” crooner also went ahead to state that dates would be communicated soon. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

