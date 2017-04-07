Pages Navigation Menu

Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in Entertainment

HKN Gang Boss and Omo Babaolowo crooner, Davido, used up 73,300 rand which is about N1.6Million for his wears in a Gucci store in South Africa. The singer then took to Snapchat to show off the receipt from his shopping. See photos below:   Source: Instagram

The post Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

