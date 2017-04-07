Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt

HKN Gang Boss and Omo Babaolowo crooner, Davido, used up 73,300 rand which is about N1.6Million for his wears in a Gucci store in South Africa. The singer then took to Snapchat to show off the receipt from his shopping. See photos below: Source: Instagram

The post Davido Splashes N1.6M On Gucci Wears, Shows Off Receipt appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

