Davido to Storm the Splendour Night Club

The city of Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State will be the entertainment Mecca on Saturday April 8 as fun lovers troop to the town this weekend. Pathfinder Hotels, owners of high octane Club, Splendour, which has pulled different artistes to Ado-Ekiti in the past, are set to do it again.

This time, they are bringing the city down with the multi-talented and award-winning Davido aka OBO! Yes Davido will be live in Ado-Ekiti to perform his hit songs in a special way. Other special guests such as Mayorkun, Dremo, Ichaba, and Yonda will join Davido. The show will be hosted by King Spesh, while DJs Loyalty, Dickson and Tony, will thrill the audience with their sound equipment.

The venue for the show is Oluyemi Kayode Stadium and gate fee is #1,000 only. The after party is at Club Splendour at Pathfinder Hotel and entry is strictly by table reservations. The new Splendour Night Club, located right inside The Pathfinder Hotel premises on University Road, Iworoko area of Ado Ekiti, is a luxury night club designed for the upscale youth and to meet the business and leisure needs of the discerning business travelers, and holiday makers seeking exclusive treats in a well-appointed hospitality home where professional service delivery amidst sophisticated and luxurious facilities is a culture. You can follow @clubsplendour in all social media platforms for further information and updates.

