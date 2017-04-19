Davido’s “If” In Review
Listening to Davido’s new single for the first time, this phrase kept ringing in my mind ‘Davido is back!’ This new song is a hit back to back in contrast to the other songs he released after his creative control was offered to Sony and began to experiment with new sounds that had seen him …
