Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dbanj looks dapper in these new photos

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Kokomaster has once again shown his sleek sense of fashion as we take a look at his new photos online. The award winning singer looks smashing in a casual black attire which he complemented with a cream hat and Gucci slip on shoes.    

The post Dbanj looks dapper in these new photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.