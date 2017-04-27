Dbanj looks dapper in these new photos
Kokomaster has once again shown his sleek sense of fashion as we take a look at his new photos online. The award winning singer looks smashing in a casual black attire which he complemented with a cream hat and Gucci slip on shoes.
The post Dbanj looks dapper in these new photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!