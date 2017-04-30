Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

D’Banj set to drop New Single “Be With You” along with Visuals starring Bernice Burgos | See B.T.S. Photos

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian music icon, D’Banj is set to stage a comeback in the summer with a new single titled “Be With You” which also has a video starring international model, Bernice Burgos. The song will be the Kokomaster’s first entry for the year 2017 and it is worth looking forward to. See photos below: Photo Credit: […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.