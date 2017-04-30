D’Banj set to drop New Single “Be With You” along with Visuals starring Bernice Burgos | See B.T.S. Photos

Nigerian music icon, D’Banj is set to stage a comeback in the summer with a new single titled “Be With You” which also has a video starring international model, Bernice Burgos. The song will be the Kokomaster’s first entry for the year 2017 and it is worth looking forward to. See photos below: Photo Credit: […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

