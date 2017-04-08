Death of Rear Admiral: New leads uncovered

•Footsteps different from Ikoli’s discovered in his room

•3 Naval guards put under house arrest

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Following the death of Rear Admiral Teikumor Ikoli, the Fleet Commander, Western Naval Command Lagos, in mysterious circumstances, Saturday Vanguard has gathered that authorities of the Command led by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Rear Admiral FD Bobai have instituted a board of investigation (BOI) to unravel the remote and immediate cause of his death.

The institution of the BOI came just as security sources told Saturday Vanguard that new leads have shown there were some other footsteps other than those that of Rear Admiral Ikoli inside his room when he died. Investigation is however on to unravel the timing of the footsteps, whether it was before or during the time he died, when the Naval Guards heard the gunshots and ran to the house to meet his room locked. Saturday Vanguard was also told that three Naval Ratings who were on guard duties at the residence of late Ikoli, have been placed under house arrest for questioning over the death of the senior officer.

Recall that information currently making the rounds, have it that the Fleet Commander shot himself with his service pistol after locking himself in the room from inside.

The institution of the board of inquiry by the FOC, which is a standard military procedure, according to sources would not conflict with the independent Police investigation being carried into the cause of Ikoli’s death.

