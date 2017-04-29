Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Death penalty: You cannot decide for Nigeria – FG carpets Amnesty International

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Death penalty: You cannot decide for Nigeria – FG carpets Amnesty International

Nigerian government has condemned the call by Amnesty International to halt the planned execution of some inmates on death row in Lagos State. Foreign Affairs Ministry, in a statement on Friday by Ambassador Olushola Enikanolaye, its Permanent Secretary, recalled that AI had on April 21 urged the Federal Government to establish an official moratorium, with […]

Death penalty: You cannot decide for Nigeria – FG carpets Amnesty International

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.