Death toll in bomb attack on Syria evacuees rises to 112

Posted on Apr 16, 2017

A Syrian boy, wounded in a suicide car bombing that targeted their buses in Rashidin, west of Aleppo, as they were being evacuated from two besieged government-held towns of Fuaa and Kafraya during an evacuation deal between the regime and rebels, receives treatment at a hospital in the government-held part of Aleppo on April 15, 2017. George OURFALIAN / AFP

The death toll in a suicide car bomb attack on buses carrying Syrians evacuated from two besieged government-held towns has risen to at least 112, a monitoring group said Sunday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that 98 evacuees from the northern towns of Fuaa and Kafraya were killed when an explosives-laden vehicle hit their buses at a transit point west of Aleppo on Saturday.

It said the remainder of the dead were aid workers and rebels tasked with guarding the buses.

It warned the death toll may rise further as “hundreds” more were wounded in the blast.

Dozens of buses carrying thousands of refugees had been stuck by the roadside in the rebel-held town of Rashidin after leaving Fuaa and Kafraya on Friday under a deal reached between the government and opposition groups.

Fuaa and Kafraya have been under rebel siege for more than two years. As part of the deal, several hundred people including armed rebels will be transported out of Madaya and Zabadani, towns near Damascus, which are surrounded by pro-government forces.

Syria’s six-year civil war has seen several similar deals, which the government of President Bashar al-Assad says are the best way to end the violence. Rebels say they are being forced to relocate through bombardment and seige.

