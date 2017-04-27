Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Debt management unveils new savings bond in Kano – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Debt management unveils new savings bond in Kano – Daily Trust

Daily Trust

Debt management unveils new savings bond in Kano
Daily Trust
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has unveiled a new savings bond called Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond (FGN Savings Bond) for the low income earners. Speaking at the one-day sensitization workshop in Kano yesterday, the Director …
Savings bond FG urges Nigerians to take advantage of new investment opportunityPulse Nigeria
DMO Enjoins Nigerians to Invest in FG's BondsTHISDAY Newspapers

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.