Debt management unveils new savings bond in Kano – Daily Trust
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Daily Trust
|
Debt management unveils new savings bond in Kano
Daily Trust
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has unveiled a new savings bond called Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond (FGN Savings Bond) for the low income earners. Speaking at the one-day sensitization workshop in Kano yesterday, the Director …
Savings bond FG urges Nigerians to take advantage of new investment opportunity
DMO Enjoins Nigerians to Invest in FG's Bonds
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!