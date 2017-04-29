Defamation: NPA Boss Hadiza Bala Usman Sues BREAKING TIMES For N1 Billion

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman has filled a suit at Federal High Court Abuja seeking for justice against the alleged false publications in an online media, and claiming N1 billion for damages, The Guardian reports.

Usman, who was in court yesterday for the suit filled against Prince Henry Nwazuruahu Shield and thebreakingtimes.com for defamation of character.

Usman picked exception to the report published on 22nd March 2017 titled: “How El-Rufai and Hadiza Usman bribed APC Chieftains with $25,000 each to make him Vice President”.

Usman, who confirmed the suit to The Guardian yesterday said: “The story is false and a total fabrication geared towards tarnishing my hard earned reputation. I have today filed a suit at Federal High Court Abuja seeking for justice against these perpetrators of falsehood,” she said.

Enjoining the media to be discouraged from running banner headlines with unverifiable information, she said new media and the digital space has brought prosperity to humanity but also brought along unhinged speed in the dissemination of lies and grief.

“While I believe that the new media has inherent capacity to fact check and unmask fallacies peddled by unconscionable people, it does not have the capacity to undo the damages and hurt inflicted on victims. Only the Judiciary can mitigate and right that through its judgments, when approached by helpless victims. Justice is what I seek through my action in court today. I have overlooked many spurious claims against my person in the media in the past. I have been diligent and circumspect in my public life dealings. I have laboured to show integrity, transparency and accountability in all my ventures. I will not do differently in my present position as Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA). And, I will not bow to blackmail either”, she said.

