Defunct CPC members in Edo Apc allege marginalization

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—MEMBERS of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, in Edo State, have accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of marginalizing them in terms of appointments and recognition.

Spokesman for the group, Mr Momoh Dauda, former State Youth Leader of the defunct CPC in Edo State, in company of the Arewa leader of the party, Alhaji Aliko Haruna, told Vanguard, yesterday: “I want Governor Obaseki to remember that three political parties merged to become the APC. But what we are seeing now in Edo State is that the defunct CPC has been sidelined in terms of appointments and recognition by APC leaders in the state.”

Denying the allegation, interim Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. John Mayaki, said, “The governor cannot, has not, and will not marginalise anybody in the process of making appointments. That is the more reason why the process is all-embracing, because it will take care of all interests and opinions.

“The governor has said he will appoint a Special Assistant each from the 192 wards and that he will not unilaterally do that from the confines of his office.”

So, people that are interested in becoming Senior Special Assistants and Commissioners, should send in their applications from the wards to the local governments and to the state level of the party.””

The same applies to board members.

“We have been marginalized in the current lists of appointments now before the governor as no single member of the defunct CPC is on the list and the State Caucus of APC with over 30 members has no single one from the defunct CPC.

“Since the inauguration of his government, no single member of the defunct CPC has attended all the executive meetings called by the APC and he should remember that members of the CPC assisted him to because Governor in 2016.”

The group called on the governor to use his position as a father to settle the misunderstanding between the only member of the defunct CPC in the State APC, Mr Godwin Erhahon in the interest and unity in the party.

“So, to cry of marginalisation in this open process is to be uncharitable. He has already said that anyone who wants appointment as a commissioner should apply through the party at the local government and the ward level. This way, he has eliminated any charge of nepotism that may come up, and he has involved the party members too in the appointment process. So, there is no marginalisation anywhere.”

