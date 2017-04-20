Delay in appointment of commissioners good omen for Edo people —Idahosa

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State and former Political Adviser to erstwhile Governor Adams Oshiomhole, Chief Charles Idahosa, has described the seeming delay by Governor Godwin Obaseki to appoint his commissioners as a good omen for the people of the state.

Accoriding to him, “The governor told the party that he needs time to put a formidable team together. From the onset, he told party leaders to suggest names to him which we have done, five names per local government area which must include two women. We have submitted the list to his office.

“He has proceeded to set up a committee made up of respectable academicians and technocrats such as Professor Agbonlahor, the former Vice Chancellor of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, to scrutinize the list. They too have done their jobs and handed over to him. Because the state House of Assembly is still on recess, he has not been able to submit it to them for consideration. I am also aware that he has a template for the development of the state.”

“So, having voted for him, we should not stampede him to make us happy because he will not be happy. At the end of the day, the buck stops on his table. From what he has been saying so far, I think he wants to reduce the stress of his commissioners. He is already in charge laying the foundation for a successful tenure.”

The post Delay in appointment of commissioners good omen for Edo people —Idahosa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

