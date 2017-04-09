Delta 2019: Ogboru to assume kingmaker role

A public affairs analyst, Mr Irikefe Umukoro, has called on Chief Great Ogboru, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to put his personal ambition aside and support a credible gubernatorial candidate from Delta North come 2019 elections.

He noted that with power rotation in Delta politics, it will be impossible for Ogboru to defeat Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who is from Delta North, at the polls. “Power rotation gives Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who former Governor James Ibori has endorsed for second term, huge electoral advantage in a race against Ogboru. And Ibori would rely on it to take Okowa to the finish line ahead of Ogboru.”, he said. Umukoro said 2019 provides Ogboru a unique and historical opportunity to dislodge the Ibori political dynasty which has been ruling the state since 1999, stressing that he could only do this if he acts as a kingmaker.

Umukoro explained that with the PDP loss of the federal might, there is no better chance for Ogboru to secure his first electoral victory at the polls, adding that the only way Ogboru could triumph and shape a better future for Delta is for him to throw his weight behind a candidate from Delta North. “2019 is a chance for Ogboru to correct the mistakes of the past, end the losing streak against Ibori and put to end to the reign of Ibori’s political family”, the analyst stated.

“I hope he takes this opportunity by doing what is good for Delta and not contest this time around. It will be a costly mistake to ignore the clamour for Delta North to complete its two terms. APC efforts to capture Delta in 2019 would be doomed if they nominate a candidate who is not from Delta North.”.

The post Delta 2019: Ogboru to assume kingmaker role appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

