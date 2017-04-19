Pages Navigation Menu

Delta Airline to pay passengers $10,000

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The maximum payout for passengers on the Delta Air Lines has increased to  nearly $10,000 if they voluntarily give up a seat on an overbooked flight, the company told AFP on Monday. The boost is part of the airline industry’s response to the global outrage sparked by last week’s violent removal of a customer from a United …

The post Delta Airline to pay passengers $10,000 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

