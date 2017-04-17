Delta bye-election: Erue, Emami, others lead Emiko’s campaign

By Onozure Dania

WARRI—DELTA State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Prophet Jones Erue, Akulagba of Warri, Chief Ayirimi Emami, immediate past Delta State Commissioner for Agriculture and ex-member of Delta State House of Assembly, Misan Ukubeyinje, former Director of Protocol to ex-Governor Emmauel Uduaghan, Mr Godwin Abigor, former member of Delta State Waste Management Board, Mr Kenneth Efejuku, Prince Yemi Omaghomi, Omasan Agbajor and Mr. Tunde Okorodudu, were among chieftains of the APC that led thousands of supporters to the Olu of Warri Palace to flag off the campaign of Prince Stanley Emiko, APC candidate for the April 26 Warri South Constituency 1 bye-election.

Erue and Omaghomi told the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, whom they described as one of the most respected traditional rulers in sub-Sahara Africa, that they came to seek his divine prayers in order for them to successfully deliver Prince Emiko in the April 26 bye-election.

In his response, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli said that politics in Warri was becoming interesting, “getting closer to where politics is played in a civilised manner.”

Describing the APC House of Assembly candidate, Prince Emiko, as “my son,” who deserves “my blessing,” the Warri monarch cautioned against politics of bitterness, stressing the need to focus on issue-based campaigns.

Niger Delta activist and APC stalwart, Chief Emami, who addressed supporters at Ugbori Town Hall, emphasised the need for people of Warri South constituency 1 to vote for Stanley Emiko, noting that “Itsekiri nation ought to have reasonable voice at the national level and not limited to Asaba.”

According to Chief Emami, the victory of Prince Emiko in the forthcoming poll will underscore the support Itsekiri have for the APC-led Federal Government and subsequently attract the much needed development to Warri Kingdom.

Other prominent APC leaders who addressed the crowd include Chief Mike Odeli, Chief Eyitemi Diden and Efejukwu.

Prince Emiko reassured the people of Warri South constituency 1 that if given the mandate, projects that will be influenced to the constituency will be after needs assessment so as to avoid waste.

Leaders of Ugbori and Ekurede-Itsekiri such as Pa. Edwin Julius and Pa. Rogers Okorodudu, pledged their support for the APC candidate, and enjoined the youths to rally round him until he emerges victorious.

