Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Delta, Ebonyi sanction engineers over poor project execution

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

THIS is not the best of times for the engineering profession, as three of its members are being reprimanded in Delta and Ebonyi States for ineffective supervision and poor projects execution. The Delta State Government sanctioned two engineers for the ongoing Ukwunzu Road project while in Ebonyi State, Governor David Umahi directed the suspension of […]

The post Delta, Ebonyi sanction engineers over poor project execution appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.