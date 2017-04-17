Delta govt plans big for agric sector

Feelers from China where Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State is currently attending the First Nigeria-China Governors Investment Forum have it that the state government is planning big for its agricultural sector.

The governor was quoted as saying that a substantial number of people of the state were predominantly farmers residing in rural communities which is why the state government must invest heavily in agriculture and at the same time attract Foreign Direct Investments, FDIs, to boost the sector with the prime objective of delivering quantifiable prosperity to Deltans in towns, villages as well as those in riverine communities.

The governor’s move, it was gathered, is to boost mechanized farming so that farmers in the state would have access to basic modern equipment and other necessary tools required to make farming less cumbersome and attractive.

Okowa was of the view that thousands of youths shall be attracted to the agricultural sector of the state if the process of farming becomes less stressful, by providing modern tools and equipment for farmers which shall in turn provide thousands of jobs, increase food production and cash crops for domestic use and export.

The state government, it was learned is poised to make a reasonable number of Delta youths and farmers millionaires in the near future by investing substantially in the agric sector.

The governor and his team at the ongoing investment forum in China inspected rice harvesting machines and got fascinated as to how farmers in Delta State would benefit if the machines are imported to boost harvesting of rice.

The post Delta govt plans big for agric sector appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

