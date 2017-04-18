Delta govt pledges enabling environment for Aladja Industrial Energy Park

By Festus Ahon & Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA—Delta State Government has pledged to provide an enabling environment for the establishment of the Aladja Industrial Energy Park, AIEPARK, Aladja, Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr Festus Agas, gave the assurance at Government House, Asaba, when Warri-based firm, O-Secul Nigeria Limited, initiator of the industrial park project and one of its partners, Dubai-based Access Power, visited to intimate government of their readiness to kick-start the project with the provision of a 650mw power plant.

Agas said that the current administration was committed to the rapid socio-economic development of the state and stressed the need for mutually beneficial collaboration with relevant private investors as the state government can not do it alone.

Meanwhile Chairman, O-secul, Michael Orugbo, told Vanguard in Warri after the Asaba visit that in terms of funding, land acquisition and other investors’ requirements, Access Power and O-Secul were ready to start construction of the power plant to pave way for the investors in other sectors.

He said: “About 150 acres of land have been duly acquired from the host community. A sales agreement with the Nigerian Gas Company for gas to feed the power plant had been signed earlier and needs review.”

