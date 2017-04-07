Delta lawmaker dumps Accord Party for PDP

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE member representing Ika South Constituency and Minority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Festus Okoh, has dumped Accord Party of Nigeria, APN for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Okoh was elected into the State House of Assembly on the platform of the APN in the 2015 general election.

The lawmaker in a letter entitled, Notice to quit Accord Party of Nigeria, read during plenary by the Speaker, Chief Monday Igbuya, said his decision to quit was predicated on internal crisis in the party.

Consequently, Okoh was immediately introduced to members of the party in the chamber by Leader of the Majority, Mr Tim Owhefere.

Igbuya declared the Minority Leadership seat vacant, following Okoh’s defection, urging the minority caucus to elect a new leader.

Reacting to the defection, the State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Kingsley Esiso, said the party was expecting more defections because PDP had proved its mettle through good governance.

The post Delta lawmaker dumps Accord Party for PDP appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

