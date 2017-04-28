Delta Pension Bureau holds free health talk for staff

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Pension’s Bureau, yesterday, organised a free health talk and test for its staff as part of its commitment to the wellbeing of the workers.

Chairman of the Bureau, Chief Christiana Siakpere, in her opening remarks, urged the staff to take advantage of the opportunity to address some of their health issues and watch their diets.

According to her, the programme was designed to help staff keep fit and deliver their best to the Bureau, saying that the Bureau has paid for the treatments and tests.

Addressing the workers, a Nutritionist, Mr. Wisdom Efetori, stressed the need for people to be mindful of what they eat, adding that a well balanced diet promotes good health.

Efetori who also ran test for the staff, told the workers to exercise regularly through road walk, jogging and others that could keep them fit at all times.

He thanked the management of the Bureau for the initiative, adding that it would go a long way in promoting good health among the workers.

The post Delta Pension Bureau holds free health talk for staff appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

