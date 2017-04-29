Delta Police charge three princes with rape

The Delta State Police Command has charged three persons- Prince Richard Nwoko, Prince Ejiofor Nwoko, Prince Eze Nwoko, Eze Obi Nwoko and others still at large, to court for conspiracy to commit felony and rape commuted in Idumuje Ugboko on July 29, last year.

The offence falls within the Issele-Uku magisterial district in Aniocha North Council of the state. The accused persons were charged for unlawful attempt to prevent the appropriate authority from taking the requisite measures required by law to bring them for trial, which is punishable under the Criminal Code CAP C21 Vol 1, and Section 127 CAP C 21 Vol 1, of Delta State Law of 2006.

The three persons pleaded guilty and were granted bail. They were accused of raping a 15-year-old princess and secondary school student (names withheld) in the palace of the Obi of Idumuje-Ugboko.

The suspects, Princes Richard and Ejimofor Nwoko, were reportedly arrested in the premises of the Magistrates Court, Asaba, after several unsuccessful attempts by the Police to pin them down over alleged offence of compounding felony.

State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who confirmed the arrest, said: “The main suspects are at large, but we arrested these two because they compounded the issue by settling a crime using the native customs. The law does not recognise such native fine.

“We have charged them to court. They would face the full wrath of the law. We are not going to trivialise the rape case and would get the fleeing suspects.”

Police investigation into the case was spurred by a petition written by Walter Eziashi, a former p resident general of Idumuje-Ugboko Development Union, alleging that after the rape, some princess and others allegedly covered up the case after sanctioning the suspect and imposing a fine on him.

Eziashi’s alarm also attracted female lawyers in Nigeria, who called for thorough investigation to give justice to the teenager. Hearing of the case has been fixed for May 9, this year.

