Delta State University Important Notice To Prospective Law Students.

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Delta State University through her management wishes to inform the general public especially candidates who wish to choose Delta State University Law progrmme in JAMB that they should apply for English and Literacy Studies or Theatre Arts because both programmes have the same subject combination and UTME requirements.. Subsequently, JAMB would generate course code …

