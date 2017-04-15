Delta’ll soon be major exporter of rice in the world—CBN

By Festus Ahon,

SATISFIED with the commitment of rice farmers in the State, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has expressed optimism that Delta State would soon major exporter of rice in the world.

CBN Asaba branch Comptroller, Dame Elizabeth Agu stated this during the verification and distribution of rice seedling inputs, herbicide and fertilisers to farmers of Divine Blessing Multipurpose Cooperative, Tony Chuks Farmers Multipurpose Cooperative, Nmuobu Multipurpose Cooperative and Mende-Mende Multipurpose Cooperative, all in Illah, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the State.

Noting that the influx of farmers into rice production in the State was encouraging,

Agu observed that under the CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme, other states would be consuming Delta State rice in no distant time.

She however said that beneficiaries of the programme will repay the loans in six months upon harvest, explaining that the inputs were not handouts or empowerment packages.

While soliciting for the cooperation of the State Government so as to surpass other states involved in the programme she said; “Its a great thing to feed the nation. This is the third cluster receiving rice inputs. We hope it will be the best.

The Chairman, Project Monitoring Team, Delta CBN Anchors Programme, Mr Matthew Badaiki in his remark, said the CBN would continue its support for agriculture in the bid to boost food production in Nigeria.

Badaiki told the participants to take the programme serious in order to boost food production as well as to increase their personal income.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Austin Chikezie said the state government was determined to support any effort that would boost agriculture and entrepreneurship in the State.

Chikezie said; “As a state government, we have our responsibilities part of which is to make sure that the programme succeed. We have made Extension Officers to guild and advice you in order to nip any foreseen problem in the bud”

