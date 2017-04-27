Pages Navigation Menu

Democracy: Cleric advises politicians on unity, tolerance

An evangelist, Mr Olayiwola Abegunde, on Thursday advised politicians to promote tolerance and peaceful co-existence, to ensure peace, progress and political stability in the country . Abegunde gave the advice during a special prayer in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara. He said that tolerance and peaceful co-existence would also ensure smooth transition in 2019. […]

